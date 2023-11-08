HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Healthier Hawaii: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Sam Evans, Hawaii Pacific Health’s chief of pulmonology, discusses the commonality of lung cancer in Hawaii compared to other states.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Nov. 11 is National Lung Cancer Screening Day.

Dr. Sam Evans, Hawaii Pacific Health’s chief of pulmonology, discusses the commonality of lung cancer in Hawaii compared to other states.

He also explains the importance of screening especially if you notice any symptoms, such as chronic coughing, fatigue and weight loss.

Dr. Evans also shares one important way you can prevent lung cancer.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, to retire November 30.
At 95 years young, this beloved Hawaii cashier is ready to retire
A longtime Hawaii public schools leader will avoid jail time after stealing more than $400,000...
Ex-Mililani athletic director who stole from school’s booster club avoids jail time
11-year-old seriously injured in apparent stabbing at school
Ariella Kainrath, 28, of Kula, is about 5-foot-10-inches, weighing at 140 pounds, with brown...
Public help sought in locating missing woman last seen near Maui Memorial Medical Center
Cyber criminals are targeting Hawaii’s most vulnerable residents with an attack on the state’s...
Hundreds of Hawaii food stamp, financial assistance recipients targeted in cyber attack

Latest News

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Search underway for suspect in apparent Nanakuli stabbing that left man dead
Healthier Hawaii: Dr. Sam Evans, Hawaii Pacific Health
Healthier Hawaii: Lung Cancer Awareness Month
The winning prize is $1,000.
What's Trending: How you can make money just by making your bed
Kuhio Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, discusses the move to Maui and...
CNHA moves annual convention to Maui in hopes of elevating local voices amid recovery efforts