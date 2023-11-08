Healthier Hawaii: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Nov. 11 is National Lung Cancer Screening Day.

Dr. Sam Evans, Hawaii Pacific Health’s chief of pulmonology, discusses the commonality of lung cancer in Hawaii compared to other states.

He also explains the importance of screening especially if you notice any symptoms, such as chronic coughing, fatigue and weight loss.

Dr. Evans also shares one important way you can prevent lung cancer.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

