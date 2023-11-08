Skyline returns to normal operations after stalled train caused delays
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Skyline has returned to regular operations, and all Skyline stations are open after a stalled train caused disruptions to half the route.
The incident occurred near the Pearlridge Station.
The city said no rail cars were running between the Halawa-Aloha Stadium Station and the Halaulani LCC Station.
No passengers were inside the stalled train.
Bus bridges have been deactivated.
Skyline services will resume normal operations tomorrow morning at 5 a.m.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.