Skyline returns to normal operations after stalled train caused delays

Nearly half of Skyline’s route is not operating because of a stalled train near the Pearlridge Station.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Skyline has returned to regular operations, and all Skyline stations are open after a stalled train caused disruptions to half the route.

The incident occurred near the Pearlridge Station.

The city said no rail cars were running between the Halawa-Aloha Stadium Station and the Halaulani LCC Station.

No passengers were inside the stalled train.

Bus bridges have been deactivated.

Skyline services will resume normal operations tomorrow morning at 5 a.m.

