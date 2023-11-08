Skyline returns to normal operations after stalled train caused delays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Skyline has returned to regular operations, and all Skyline stations are open after a stalled train caused disruptions to half the route.

The incident occurred near the Pearlridge Station.

The city said no rail cars were running between the Halawa-Aloha Stadium Station and the Halaulani LCC Station.

No passengers were inside the stalled train.

Bus bridges have been deactivated.

Skyline services will resume normal operations tomorrow morning at 5 a.m.



