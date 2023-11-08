First Alert Forecast: Kona winds with spotty showers expected to linger through Thursday

HI Now Daily
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:18 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The combination of a weakening subtropical ridge to our north and a gale low well to our northwest will keep southeast flow blowing over the islands for the next couple of days. Relatively dry air over the islands will keep showers fairly sparse. Trades will rebuild over the islands about Friday as a new, strong high pushes far north of the islands. Winds early next week could reach advisory/warning levels.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the weekend. Overlapping small, medium period, north-northwest swells are due Thursday through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

