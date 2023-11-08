HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DLNR head abruptly cancels meeting that would discuss taking away free parking at Ala Wai Small Boat harbor

That's after the land board chair abruptly canceled a meeting on a controversial proposal for the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:27 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beachgoers who’ve been fighting to protect free parking spaces on the edge of Waikiki just got more time.

Dozens of protestors gathered at the parking lot near Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor to urge the state to keep the 300 free parking stalls.

The state is considering a major overhaul of the area.

On Tuesday, the land board chair abruptly canceled a meeting on the proposal scheduled for Thursday.

It comes after some complaints of squatters who park for more than the allowed 6 hours and take advantage of the unpaid parking.

“I do understand the concerns, but I would rather see it left unpaid,” said one parking lot user.

Quite a few of the people interviewed said they are against the proposal and are shocked the state tried to bring the issue after they rallied against it back in January.

“Everybody thinks it’s gone away, but it’s not gone away. They are up for the attack again,” said Captain Maggie Hallahan with the group “Save Surf Parking.”

DLNR, in a statement, addressed why Thursday’s meeting was canceled:

Based on a citizen complaint, the Office of Information Practices recommended that the meeting be postponed. The issue had to do with the way livestreaming was noticed on the agenda.

The next BLNR meeting is scheduled for next month in December.

“Save Surf Parking” says they will be keeping an eye on the agenda items.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old seriously injured in apparent stabbing at school
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, to retire November 30.
At 95 years young, this beloved Hawaii cashier is ready to retire
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat
Appearance of special prosecutor spurs talk of expanding corruption probe
Cyber criminals are targeting Hawaii’s most vulnerable residents with an attack on the state’s...
Hundreds of Hawaii food stamp, financial assistance recipients targeted in cyber attack
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
HPD investigates email threatening UH women’s volleyball team

Latest News

Stabbing at Nanakuli beach park turns deadly; Police investigating
Man dead following stabbing at Nanakuli beach park
Passengers board the city's rail system.
Skyline returns to normal operations after stalled train caused delays
‘Everything’s on fire’: Review of body cam footage raises new questions about county’s Lahaina response
Thirty-Meter Telescope officials reviewing sites outside of Hawaii
Embattled Thirty Meter Telescope project faces another hurdle amid permit debate