DLNR head abruptly cancels meeting that would discuss taking away free parking at Ala Wai Small Boat harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beachgoers who’ve been fighting to protect free parking spaces on the edge of Waikiki just got more time.

Dozens of protestors gathered at the parking lot near Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor to urge the state to keep the 300 free parking stalls.

The state is considering a major overhaul of the area.

On Tuesday, the land board chair abruptly canceled a meeting on the proposal scheduled for Thursday.

It comes after some complaints of squatters who park for more than the allowed 6 hours and take advantage of the unpaid parking.

“I do understand the concerns, but I would rather see it left unpaid,” said one parking lot user.

Quite a few of the people interviewed said they are against the proposal and are shocked the state tried to bring the issue after they rallied against it back in January.

“Everybody thinks it’s gone away, but it’s not gone away. They are up for the attack again,” said Captain Maggie Hallahan with the group “Save Surf Parking.”

DLNR, in a statement, addressed why Thursday’s meeting was canceled:

Based on a citizen complaint, the Office of Information Practices recommended that the meeting be postponed. The issue had to do with the way livestreaming was noticed on the agenda.

The next BLNR meeting is scheduled for next month in December.

“Save Surf Parking” says they will be keeping an eye on the agenda items.

