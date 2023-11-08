HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

CUTE: Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes Masai giraffe calf

The Santa Barbara Zoo said Masai giraffe Adia gave birth to a female calf earlier this month. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) – A zoo in California just welcomed a new member to its giraffe family.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Santa Barbara Zoo said Adia the Masai giraffe gave birth to a female calf in the afternoon on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The zoo said the calf was able to stand on its own after just 23 minutes. She then followed her mother around and attempted to nurse within two hours.

Adia has had two other calves and is “once again showing excellent maternal behavior,” according to Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo’s Vice President of Animal Care & Health.

The zoo said the newborn weighed 152 pounds and measured about 6 feet, 1 inch tall after her first medical exam.

Barnes said this calf carries a special significance for the zoo. The calf is the last offspring of Michael, a beloved giraffe at the zoo who died earlier this year.

“As we witness this calf’s strength and vitality, we are reminded that Michael’s legacy lives on, and our important work surrounding the conservation of this species continues,” Barnes said.

Adia and her calf will be out of public viewing as they continue to bond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, to retire November 30.
At 95 years young, this beloved Hawaii cashier is ready to retire
A longtime Hawaii public schools leader will avoid jail time after stealing more than $400,000...
Ex-Mililani athletic director who stole from school’s booster club avoids jail time
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say
11-year-old seriously injured in apparent stabbing at school
Honolulu police launch a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found dead at a...
Search underway for suspect in apparent Nanakuli stabbing that left man dead

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years and gave families fake remains, police say
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Residents sheltered in place for hours after chemical plant explosion in rural Texas injured worker
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
Former President Donald Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court,...
Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses ‘insurrection clause’ challenge and allows Trump on primary ballot