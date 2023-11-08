HI Now Daily
Bruno Mars collaborates with Fender to release his very own signature guitar

For about $3,000, you can now own a guitar designed by Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:21 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For about $3,000, you can now own a guitar designed by Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars.

The Grammy-award winner teamed up with iconic guitar brand Fender to release his signature Stratocaster.

It’s available now at Fender.com.

“The Mars Mocha Heirloom nitrocellulose lacquer finish not only gives it an aged charm but also enhances resonance and tone,” says Fender officials in an Instagram post.

Mars says the guitar’s leopard strap is a nod to two of his heroes, Jimi Hendrix and Prince.

