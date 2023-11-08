Broadband initiative targets lack of access and slow internet speeds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is releasing hundreds of millions of dollars for initiatives to connect more people to the internet — and improve services for those already online.

The federal initiative recognizes that internet access is no longer considered a luxury.

The pandemic exposed vast unfairness in access to the internet in Hawaii, with many rural areas barely able to log on.

But the $320 million in grants announced Tuesday also take on the issue of poor internet speeds — where people are paying for the best.

During the pandemic, children on Hawaii Island went to school at mobile Wi-Fi sites because their homes were out of reach of for-profit internet services.

Gov. Josh Green asked Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke to lead the broadband initiative. She said the federal money would supplement where private providers fell short.

“We are relying on private providers to make decisions on what is financially equitable or financially plausible for them to go into certain communities,” Lt. Gov. Luke said.

At a press conference Tuesday, Luke announced the beginning of the first installment of what will eventually be more than four hundred million dollars in federal money, much of it geared to bringing rural subdivisions into the internet age.

Riley Saito, a Hawaii County Energy and Infrastructure Specialist, cited the Ocean View subdivision.

“Those lot sizes are large,” Saito said. “To get from the roadside to the home is very expensive, so this will allow the funding to enable that connection.”

Shola Kahiapo-Trevino, Hawaii County Digital Equity Specialist, said where that’s not possible or affordable, remote sites will still be available.

“Being able to just being able to provide central spaces with connectivity it would be really helpful,” she said.

The grants announced Tuesday include money to train people how to use devices and online services, which digital equity advocates and consultants said is a huge gap, especially for kupuna in rural areas.

“You could have the autobahn, you can have a Ferrari, but if you can’t drive a stick, you’re not going to be able to use the stuff,” he said. “It doesn’t matter — it doesn’t matter unless you have the skills.”

There’s also money for an interisland cable to add data capacity statewide and to address inadequate service, according to University of Hawaii Chief Information Officer Garret.

“We make sure that the performance matches, or we try to make sure the performance matches what they’re paying for,” Yoshimi said.

At Box Jelly, a shared workspace In Kakaako — Information Technology Expert and Consultant Ryan Ozawa showed how to go to the website, Speedtest.net, to check how much data reaches an individual computer. He got speed scores from about 30-100.

He said that was OK for typical use — especially with others sharing the Wi-Fi.

“If you’re getting the 300 to 400 to your house, then everybody, every device, can get a fraction of that.

The public is being encouraged to test their internet and report issues — so broadband initiative experts can identify places that need their attention. To do that and find out about more public meetings coming up, the program has a website — ConnectKakou.org

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.