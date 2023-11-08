Amid ongoing drought, Upcountry residents advised to stop non-essential water use

UPCOUNTRY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in Upcountry Maui are now under a “Stage 2 Water Shortage” notice due to severe drought conditions throughout the island, the Department of Water Supply said.

A continued lack of rain is partly to blame.

County water officials say demand is exceeding supply by 20% in their Upcountry Service area, which includes Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haiku, and others.

Consumers are being told to stop non-essential use, including irrigation, watering lawns and washing cars.

Water rates are not being changed at this time. However, residents who use water for non-essential purposes could face a fine up to $500.

In the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter forecast issued two weeks ago, less rainfall in forecast for the wet season of October through April 2024. It added that Maui and Hawaii Island have the worst drought conditions in the “extreme” category.

Upcountry water system has long-faced drought conditions, and Maui County has experienced the worst drought conditions in the state in recent years, according to National Weather Service and the U.S. Drought Monitor.

DWS said it will continue to watch supply and demand, along with the weather forecast, to determine next steps.

For information, contact the DWS department secretary at (808) 270-7816.

