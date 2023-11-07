Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 90% contained as firefight enters into eighth day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over a week since the Mililani Mauka wildfire began, HFD says the fire has scorched about 1,350 acres and is now 90% contained, authorities said.

HFD says the fire continues to burn in a remote, mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain, with no significant overnight spread.

Fire operations will resume at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials hope that the overnight rain helped dampen the area to help with fighting the flames. At least 60% chance of rain was forecast throughout the day.

Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire (DLNR)

Over the weekend, air crews dropped water on the blaze, which was about four miles from the Mililani Mauka community.

HFD says there is currently no threat to homeowners.

Ground crews made substantial progress building a fireline for preventative measures.

Officials say the US Fish and Wildlife Service has about 40 specialized firefighters on the ground.

They’re called ‘hot shot’ teams and are creating firebreaks closer to the Mililani Mauka community in case the trades start blowing the fire toward homes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.