HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 90% contained as firefight enters into eighth day

Over a week since the Mililani Mauka wildfire began, HFD says the fire has scorched about 1,350...
Over a week since the Mililani Mauka wildfire began, HFD says the fire has scorched about 1,350 acres and is now 90% contained, authorities said.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over a week since the Mililani Mauka wildfire began, HFD says the fire has scorched about 1,350 acres and is now 90% contained, authorities said.

HFD says the fire continues to burn in a remote, mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain, with no significant overnight spread.

Fire operations will resume at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials hope that the overnight rain helped dampen the area to help with fighting the flames. At least 60% chance of rain was forecast throughout the day.

Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire(DLNR)

Over the weekend, air crews dropped water on the blaze, which was about four miles from the Mililani Mauka community.

HFD says there is currently no threat to homeowners.

Ground crews made substantial progress building a fireline for preventative measures.

Officials say the US Fish and Wildlife Service has about 40 specialized firefighters on the ground.

They’re called ‘hot shot’ teams and are creating firebreaks closer to the Mililani Mauka community in case the trades start blowing the fire toward homes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old seriously injured in apparent stabbing at school
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
HPD investigates email threatening UH women’s volleyball team
Gun found on Honolulu hospital patient prompts police investigation
Gun found on patient at Honolulu hospital prompts police investigation
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, to retire November 30.
At 95 years young, this beloved Hawaii cashier is ready to retire
Bizarre pepper ball attack outside Honolulu nightclub sparks police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack near Honolulu nightclub parking lot sparks police investigation

Latest News

Governor Josh Green has extended his emergency proclamation on wildfires to continue state...
Gov. Green extends emergency proclamation for Maui wildfire recovery efforts
Ariella Kainrath, 28, of Kula, is about 5-foot-10-inches, weighing at 140 pounds, with brown...
Public help sought in locating missing woman last seen near Maui Memorial Medical Center
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
A CDC study found Hawaii is the most sleep deprived state.
Hawaii is the most sleep-deprived state. You can blame the cost of living