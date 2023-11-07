UH volleyball championship rings stolen in Nuuanu burglary; HPD searching for suspects
Published: Nov. 6, 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a burglary suspect after UH Women’s Basketball Big West Championship rings and other items were stolen from a Nuuanu home.
HPD says the incident happened on Laimi Road on Saturday, Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
