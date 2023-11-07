UH volleyball championship rings stolen in Nuuanu burglary; HPD searching for suspects

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a burglary suspect after UH Women’s Basketball Big West Championship rings and other items were stolen from a Nuuanu home.

HPD says the incident happened on Laimi Road on Saturday, Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

