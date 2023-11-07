‘Tis the season to be jolly: Honolulu City Lights is right around the corner

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally almost here — the return of the annual Honolulu City Lights is just right around the corner!

The city says opening night festivities, including the tree lighting ceremony, the light parade and City Lights block party, are set for Saturday, Dec. 2.

Here’s a breakdown of the festivities:

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. — City Lights Block Party on Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds

6 p.m. — Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale and Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade from Aala Park to Honolulu Hale

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — City and County of Honolulu Employee Christmas Tree Exhibition in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Wreath Contest Exhibition in Lane Gallery inside Honolulu Hale

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Skygate Concert on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds

7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Photo with Santa (located inside Mission Memorial Auditorium)

Officials said starting at 1 p.m., the public should expect traffic detours, street closures, and parking restrictions throughout Chinatown and Downtown Honolulu.

The city also said King Street will reopen progressively after the parade, except for the section of King Street from Punchbowl to the Alapaʻi/South/King Street intersection, which will remain closed until 10 p.m. for street sweeping and crowd control barrier removal.

TheBus routes affected by the parade will be detoured. Please go to www.thebus.org or call (808) 848-5555 for route information.

For a full list of street closures, click here.

