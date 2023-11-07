11-year-old seriously injured in apparent stabbing at school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 11-year-old student was in serious condition Monday afternoon following an apparent stabbing at an elementary school.

Police said they’ve opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation following the incident.

A second student is in police custody.

Officials say the incident happened at Makaha Elementary School around 1:55 p.m.

Honolulu EMS said the boy suffered a stab wound to his upper body. Sources say the weapon was a pair of scissors.

EMS officials treated and transported the boy to the emergency room. There was no word on what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

