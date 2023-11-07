HI Now Daily
11-year-old seriously injured in apparent stabbing at school

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 11-year-old student was in serious condition Monday afternoon following an apparent stabbing at an elementary school.

Police said they’ve opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation following the incident.

A second student is in police custody.

Officials say the incident happened at Makaha Elementary School around 1:55 p.m.

Honolulu EMS said the boy suffered a stab wound to his upper body. Sources say the weapon was a pair of scissors.

EMS officials treated and transported the boy to the emergency room. There was no word on what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

