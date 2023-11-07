MPD search underway for missing Kula woman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for a missing woman from Kula Monday evening.
Ariella Kainrath’s family reported her missing Monday afternoon.
The 28-year-old was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. near Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Kainrath is about 5′10 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
She may be wearing a multi-colored dress.
If you have any tips, call MPD at (808)244-6400.
This investigation is ongoing.
