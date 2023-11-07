HI Now Daily
MPD search underway for missing Kula woman

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for a missing woman from Kula Monday evening.

Ariella Kainrath’s family reported her missing Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. near Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Kainrath is about 5′10 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She may be wearing a multi-colored dress.

If you have any tips, call MPD at (808)244-6400.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

