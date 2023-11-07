HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old seriously injured in apparent stabbing at school
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, to retire November 30.
At 95 years young, this beloved Hawaii cashier is ready to retire
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
HPD investigates email threatening UH women’s volleyball team
Gun found on Honolulu hospital patient prompts police investigation
Gun found on patient at Honolulu hospital prompts police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack outside Honolulu nightclub sparks police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack near Honolulu nightclub parking lot sparks police investigation

Latest News

FILE - This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Syphilis cases in US newborns skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.
Woman wins lottery twice in 1 week: ‘I’m in disbelief!’
It's one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and often continues...
Millions of US adults have ADHD, and some may not even know
Duane "Keffe D" Davis arrives in Clark County District Court Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las...
Ex-gang leader gets June date for Vegas murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur