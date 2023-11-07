Hawaii is the most sleep-deprived state. You can blame the cost of living (well, in part)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you get enough sleep? Chances are, the answer is no.

A recent CDC study found Hawaii is the most sleep-deprived state in the nation.

Nearly 40% of Hawaii residents don’t get the recommended seven hours of sleep a day.

Honolulu is the county with the most sleepless nights. Worries about money and rising debt are keeping 29% of local residents up, according to Badcredit.org.

A sleep disorder called sleep apnea, is also common in Hawaii,” said Dr. Ronson Sato, the lead physician at Kuakini Pulmonary Sleep Center.

“It’s characterized by recurrent upper airway collapse, and that results in less airflow, less oxygen, and that’s what disrupts a person’s sleep.”

He said sleep apnea is more prevalent in Hawaii because of the high percentage of Asians.

“Asians will have this anatomic kind of disadvantage because of the angle of the jaw and flatter faces. In those cases, C-pap machines can help,” Sato said.

He added not getting enough sleep could shorten your life and take a toll on your health and physical and mental well-being. “There’s dramatic evidence now that shows when people don’t treat especially moderate, severe sleep apnea, it can increase the risk of high blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms and of course, the big ones like heart attack and stroke,” he said.

Sato says you can take steps now to get better rest.

He recommends going to bed every night at a set time, not drinking caffeine after lunch or eating full meals or drinking alcohol just before going to bed, and shutting off your phone.

If you would like a sleep evaluation, call the Kuakini Pulmonary Sleep Center at 808-547-9119.

