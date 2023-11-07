GRAPHIC: 2 MPD officers who saved trapped people in Lahaina fire share story of survival

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a mad dash for survival.

Every second counted.

Body camera footage shows Maui police officers putting their lives on the line for family, friends, neighbors, and strangers.

They’re seen driving through flames. Even surrounded by the fire themselves. Taking evacuees into their own squad cars and transporting them to safety. Whether it’s reuniting them with loved ones or driving them straight to the hospital for care.

They used anything and everything they had – water bottles, tow straps, sometimes even their own bodies to break down barriers – all in an effort to save as many lives as they could.

Calvin Dawn and Kameryn Pupunu are two of many Maui police officers who gave it all they had that day.

Dawn and Pupunu are assigned to the Wailuku district and were in training all day. When they got out of their training around 4:30 p.m., they knew people in Lahaina needed their help.

“We saw that there were people who were in danger and people who were in trouble. At that point, we asked our supervisor for approval in order to go and help in Lahaina,” said Dawn.

Lahaina is where Officer Pupunu grew up.

“Nothing was gonna stop me from going to Lahaina to help,” said Pupunu.

On their way there, dispatch told them people were trapped in a white minivan near the Territorial Savings Bank.

When they got there, everything around them was on fire. No one was in the van. But something caught their eyes.

“I could see a light moving in the Coffee Bean,” Dawn said.

“They’re using their phone lights to kind of signal us,” Pupunu said. “So, Officer Dawn ran up to the Coffee Bean and opened the doors and just a bunch of people rushed out of there.”

“Up until I opened the door, I had no idea that there were actually people inside. All I saw was the light. I was just checking within because the building seemed like it was about to come down, like it was about to fully ignite,” said Dawn.

Officers Dawn and Pupunu were able to get everyone out, approximately 15 people.

They and other first responders transported all 15 of them to safety.

However, even that turned into a life-or-death situation.

“It was hectic, it was hot. The wind was blowing smoke into our eyes and the majority of the buildings around us were burning,” said Pupunu. “In that area, the road is kind of narrow, and both sides of the road, the buildings are burning, and the car was hot.”

“I felt as though we weren’t gonna be able to make it back out because how serious the conditions were. I thought that we were going to be trapped. But it gave us a little extra motivation because we had five people in the back of our car. It wasn’t like, I mean, if Officer Pupunu and I get trapped, this is what we signed up for. But as far as them being in the back of our car ... we knew we had to make it out,” Dawn said.

And they did.

They say that is exactly the reason why they joined the Maui Police Department – to protect and serve their community.

“You usually see police officers giving tickets and sometimes bad times, like arresting people. But you hardly ever see officers jumping into burning houses, pulling people out, and saving lives. But us going out there is the reason why I joined, to help,” Pupunu said.

“Reaffirmed the reason why I want to be a police officer … we joined to help people ... in their time of need, especially in a natural disaster or a serious situation where it’s life or death,” said Dawn. “Personally, why going through this situation, it … reaffirmed that … police are needed.”

Out of 13 officers who live in Lahaina, 11 of them lost their own homes.

“We work a pretty thankless job. So, I’d like to thank all the men and women in the police department that were working that day,” said Pupunu. “Their houses burned down and they’re losing all their stuff, but they’re still working, saving other people.”

Despite the backlash and criticism police officers often get, the two officers say there is no other job in the world that they would rather do.

