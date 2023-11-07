Gov. Josh Green extends emergency proclamation to aid Maui wildfire recovery efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has extended his emergency proclamation on wildfires to continue state support for Maui’s recovery efforts.

The proclamation is now in effect until Jan. 5.

The proclamation encourages hotels and condos to make units available to fire survivors.

It also allows condo owners and associations to house displaced residents for longer than allowed in governing documents.

On Tuesday, Governor Green will join HNN’s “Spotlight Now” to take your questions on the wildfire recovery, the economy, and more.

Send us your questions here, and then watch the show LIVE starting at 1 p.m. on K5 and across HNN’s digital platforms.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.