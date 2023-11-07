HI Now Daily
Gov. Josh Green extends emergency proclamation to aid Maui wildfire recovery efforts

Governor Josh Green has extended his emergency proclamation on wildfires to continue state support for Maui’s recovery efforts.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:33 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has extended his emergency proclamation on wildfires to continue state support for Maui’s recovery efforts.

The proclamation is now in effect until Jan. 5.

The proclamation encourages hotels and condos to make units available to fire survivors.

It also allows condo owners and associations to house displaced residents for longer than allowed in governing documents.

On Tuesday, Governor Green will join HNN’s “Spotlight Now” to take your questions on the wildfire recovery, the economy, and more.

Send us your questions here, and then watch the show LIVE starting at 1 p.m. on K5 and across HNN’s digital platforms.

