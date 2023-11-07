HI Now Daily
Ex-Mililani athletic director who stole from school’s booster club avoids jail time

Former Mililani High School Athletic Director Glenn Nitta is accused of stealing from the school's booster club.
Former Mililani High School Athletic Director Glenn Nitta is accused of stealing from the school’s booster club.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime Hawaii public schools leader will avoid jail time after stealing more than $400,000 from Mililani High School’s booster club.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, a judge ordered former Mililani athletic director Glenn Nitta to pay $400,000 in restitution to the school and serve four years probation.

The judge in court cited significant support from the community as a factor for not receiving jail time.

Prosecutors said Nitta he used the money he stole to pay off credit cards and withdrew money from the booster club’s account at an ATM in Las Vegas.

Nitta initially pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and failure to report income, but then pleaded no contest.

Nitta retired from the position back in 2021.

