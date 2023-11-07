First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers today, lighter winds with drier conditions due tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The remnants of an old cold front has settled over the central portion of the island chain. Showers have expanded to Oahu and portions of Maui County as trade winds steadily weaken. The eastern end of the state will likely remain somewhat drier, though a portion of this band may wrap around to bring a brief period of rain to parts of windward Big Island Tuesday morning.Much lighter southeast winds are expected over the smaller islands through mid-week followed by a return of strong trades this weekend.

The largest surf will be along east-facing shores the next couple of days. Surf along north-facing shores will be below November averages through the week. Small surf will prevail along south-facing shores this week.

