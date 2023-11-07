HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fire destroyed their town. 5 years on, the residents of Paradise look back on moving forward

Five years ago, the town of Paradise was destroyed by fire.
Five years ago, the town of Paradise was destroyed by fire.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE, CALIF. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nov. 8, 2018. It was a day like no other for the people of this small Northern California town.

That afternoon, powerful winds brought power lines down and ignited a fire. It burned out of control amid extreme drought conditions. Just like in Lahaina three months ago, many were caught off guard and fled for their lives as the fire quickly consumed everything in its path.

“We lost everything,” said Paradise Mayor Greg Bolin.

Sadly, 85 residents lost their lives in the fire complex named Camp Fire.

Before the disaster in Lahaina, it was the deadliest wildfire on American soil.

Special Series: Maui Wildfires Disaster

“It was a tough time. Afterwards was tough and everybody has their way of grieving through that,” Bolin said, recalling how so many were in state of shock in the wake of the tragedy.

“Some, they were paralyzed. It just absolutely took them out of the game for awhile.”

Bolin said even he struggled to find reasons for hope.

LESSONS FROM PARADISE: As part of this special series, HNN’s Jonathan Masaki traveled to Paradise, Calif. to look at how they’re still recovering from a catastrophic fire five years ago.

“There were times I was in tears. I was like, I don’t know if this is going to work,” he said.

The Camp Fire burned for 17 days before it was fully contained.

More than 150,000 acres were scorched and 18,000 structures destroyed. Overnight, with evacuations in place, the population of Paradise went from 26,500 to zero.

For survivors, the biggest challenges were ahead.

“Losing absolutely everything you have and your entire community is not something you can just move through without having an impact to you,” said Colette Curtis, the town’s director of recovery.

“People are hurt, people of the city are upset and it’s very raw. They lost everything and they don’t know what is next. Where do they go, what do they do, everything is gone.”

Pastor Joshua Gallagher was called to lead the Paradise Alliance Church just five months prior to the deadly blaze. After the disaster, he struggled with how to help his congregation and his town.

“What I discovered was immediately after the fire is that I was completely unprepared for what I was getting ready to face,” the pastor said.

Bolin, his staff, the town council and the leaders in the faith community stumbled, too.

They faced a town of people who were in mourning, who were angry and who were lost. Some blamed them — as they tried to make sense of why and how their beloved town was gone. “We had to take it, we had to be thick-skinned, you got to let them go, let them say their thing,” said Bolin.

Gallagher said the one thing he learned is “you need to be available.”

“For me, that calling was to remain here in Paradise and help rebuild this community,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun found on Honolulu hospital patient prompts police investigation
Gun found on patient at Honolulu hospital prompts police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack outside Honolulu nightclub sparks police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack near Honolulu nightclub parking lot sparks police investigation
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 85% contained; 1,350 acres burned
A Burger King in Pearl City sustained quite a bit of damage after a motorist drove into the...
HPD: Car crashes into Pearl City Burger King, knocking out nearby traffic light
Mililani Mauka wildfire
‘Hotshot’ teams build fireline in bid to stop Mililani Mauka wildfire’s spread

Latest News

They're calling for more government attention on the issue.
Midday Newscast: Scores rally against gun violence in wake of shootings
Four Lahaina public schools are closed Monday as emergency management authorities warn...
4 Lahaina schools closed amid increased wildfire risk; red flag warning dropped for Oahu
The rally comes amid a recent spike in gun-related crimes.
Dozens hold signs at rally against gun violence
Dry conditions and strong tradewinds mean the likelihood of fires starting and spreading is...
4 Lahaina schools closed amid increased wildfire risk; red flag warning dropped
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, to retire November 30.
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier to retire after nearly 3 decades