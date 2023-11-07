Cyber criminals target hundreds of Hawaii recipients of nutrition, financial assistance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cyber criminals are targeting Hawaii’s most vulnerable residents with an attack on the state’s nutritional and financial assistance programs.

Hundreds of people have had their accounts emptied or hit with fraudulent purchases.

The fraud led to a steady stream of people showing up at the Iwilei benefits center.

Several told Hawaii News Now they either had their card denied when they tried to buy food or, like Erica Tatay, discovered suspicious transactions on their statements.

“I’m trying not to cry because it’s one of those situations where it’s very frustrating,” Tatay said.

“I feel like I was violated.”

Tatay spotted two big purchases from a mainland retailer she’d never heard of. When she called the state, she learned she and many others were victims.

“So I broke down and because I felt like I couldn’t do my job as a parent to take care of my kids because of something that somebody else did,” she said.

State officials first heard complaints beginning Friday. By midday Monday, they’d identified at least 230 victims statewide, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Benefits administrator Scott Murashige said government benefit programs are frequent targets.

“This type of activity, we’re seeing it more and more across the country,” Murashige said.

“Phishing and skimming have been around for years, we’ve just been fortunate in Hawaii, we have not had an incident like this until, you know, just now.”

Honolulu police say they’re investigating about a dozen reports.

Retired cyber crime investigator Chris DuQue said it likely started with a local criminal using EBT card readers to steal account information.

“The skimmer, who captures the card data is in Hawaii,” DuQue said.

“And then once they get the data they go online on the internet and go to dark web and offer it for sale up there.”

DuQue said it’s hard to prevent that kind of theft, but Murashige said EBT users should regularly check statements and change PIN numbers.

“Check to see if there’s any unusual activity. And if you notice anything unusual, just report it to DHS come into one of our processing centers as soon as possible,” he said.

Murashige said the money can be restored for SNAP accounts, which is a federal program.

But for general financial assistance, that’s not as clear.

What is clear is the harm that’s been done to families.

“Being here in Hawaii, cost of living is expensive. Food is not cheap,” Tatay said. “So it’s hard to have a family to take care of. And this is really a huge setback.”

