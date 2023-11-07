Campaign aims to ‘bring back that vibrancy’ of music to Maui through special ukulele auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Music for Life Foundation founder Leo Daquioag will auction off some special ukulele for a great cause.

The money the foundation raises from the beautifully decorated instruments will help musicians on Maui whose lives and livelihoods were impacted by August’s wildfires.

“I’ve heard stories about artists, musicians, that have lost everything, not to mention the music venues,” he said.

To help them, Daquioag and his friend, Florida woodworker and artist Bruce Reigle, are partnering on a fundraising campaign called Music for Lahaina.

“We’d like to bring back that vibrancy again of music into the community,” he said.

Daquioag supplied Reigle with a handful of old ukulele. The artist adorned the instruments with mini murals inspired by familiar scenes from Maui and Lahaina — like its famed banyan tree and the whales that frequent its waters.

“It’s a small token, but it’s what I could do from where I am in Florida. Financially, I couldn’t do much more but I can give my time,” Reigle said.

The idea came about shortly after the fires happened when he offered to donate his talent.

“He said, ‘I’d like to paint something for you. Maybe you can auction it off.’ I said, ‘Hey, how about this. Would you be willing to paint on some ukuleles?’” Daquioag said.

The auction is expanding. Daquioag is making a plea to artists throughout the state to join the campaign and contribute their creativity.

He’ll supply ukulele so they can put their own touch on instruments that will then be auctioned to the highest bidders.

“We’re hoping to do it by the end of the year,” Daquioag said. “The auction we’re thinking about is probably doing an online auction and the ukulele will be displayed here at Blue Note.”

Reigle is known in his part of Florida for the seascapes he paints, now his gift is being used to help Maui’s musicians.

“Recently I got into doing musical instruments, just as a different or new canvas,” he said.

The Music for Lahaina fundraising campaign will also help to get instruments back into the hands of young people in Lahaina who lost theirs during the fires.

To find out more go to the foundation’s website at MusicforLifeFound.org.

“Or you can write to us at info@musicforlifefound.org, or to me directly, leo@musicforlifefound.org,” Daquioag said.

