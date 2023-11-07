Appearance of special prosecutor spurs curiosity about expansion of public corruption probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The special prosecutor assigned to weed out public corruption in Honolulu eight years ago is back before a federal grand jury, spurring talk about more charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat has been before the panel several times recently.

“Mr. Wheat only comes to town when there’s business to be done,” said Victor Bakke, a deputy city prosecutor turned defense attorney.

Megan Kau, another city prosecutor who turned defense attorney, agreed.

Wheat’s return to the panel “means there’s even more information or allegations of corruption.”

Wheat prosecuted Honolulu’s ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a former deputy city prosecutor.

Both remain in prison after a jury convicted them of obstruction and conspiracy in June 2019.

Also convicted in that trial: Two HPD police officers, Derek Hahn and Ming-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen.

Wheat is currently prosecuting former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and employees of engineering firm Mitsunaga and Associates, a business with strong political ties.

Kaneshiro, Dennis Mitsunaga, Terri Ann Otani, Aaron Fujii, Chad McDonald and Sheri Jean Tanaka are all charged with conspiracy. That trial is set for February.

Then in October, Wheat will lead a team of assistant U.S. attorneys in another conspiracy trial against even more former Honolulu administrators, ex-city Managing Director Roy Amemiya, ex-corporation counsel Donna Leong and Max Sword, once the chair of the police commission.

Wheat’s grand jury appearances lately have Bakke and Kau thinking there could be additional charges against current defendants or new arrests connected to previous cases.

The legal experts do not believe Wheat is starting a whole new case.

One possibility: Katherine Kealoha’s former attorney, Kevin Sumida, who allegedly committed perjury while testifying at her trial.

Wheat provided video evidence to the court then to show that Sumida took documents while on the stand then allegedly lied under oath about it.

Usually, the statute of limitations for this would expire in June 2024.

Kau was in the courtroom when that happened and said she witnessed the events unfold.

“If the government is still within the statute of limitations, it can definitely charge Mr. Sumida with perjury,” Kau said.

Retired federal public defender, Alexander Silvert, agreed that Wheat could be seeking an indictment for Sumida but said it’s unusual for a prosecutor to go after a defense attorney.

“Unless there’s something really egregious that’s something prosecutors have to be very careful about,” Silvert said.

Whether or not that’s next on Wheat’s agenda remains to be seen, but his presence at grand jury is triggering talk that the largest corruption case in Hawaii history could be growing even more.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.