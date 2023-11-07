95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier to retire after nearly 3 decades

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Always smiling and energetic, 95-year-old Eloise Luzader is a cherished head cashier at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Gateway Cafe.

“They keep me active. They keep me young,” said Luzader.

After 29 years, she’s retiring soon.

“I’m sad that I’m going to leave. I guess it’s time for me to go and I’m going to miss the kids because they keep me young. They do. They keep me young and they keep me alert,” said Luzader.

She considers the students her grandchildren.

“Being that I’m 95, I can say anything to them,” said Luzader.

“She always welcomes us with such a warm heart. Every morning, she calls us our little sleepy heads if we sleep in,” said Luzader.

Student Jace Valentine loves seeing her every day.

“I genuinely look forward to coming to Gateway just to say good morning to her. It’s definitely going to be hard missing her, but I’m glad she finally gets to retire. I’m very happy for her,” said Valentine.

Luzader also has an unofficial title of matchmaker taking credit for three marriages with children that started with meetings in the cafeteria.

“Many years ago, this girl would come in and say Aunty, you see that guy over there, can you introduce me to him? I’d say I’ll introduce you to him, but after that you are on your own,” said Luzader.

Luzader says 1,000 students come in per day for a meal and she remembers many of their names. Does she have a favorite student?

“They are all my favorite,” said Luzader.

November 30th is her last day and Luzader says stop by at the Gateway Cafe for lunch to say aloha.

