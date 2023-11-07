HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier to retire after nearly 3 decades

95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, to retire November 30.
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, to retire November 30.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Always smiling and energetic, 95-year-old Eloise Luzader is a cherished head cashier at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Gateway Cafe.

“They keep me active. They keep me young,” said Luzader.

After 29 years, she’s retiring soon.

“I’m sad that I’m going to leave. I guess it’s time for me to go and I’m going to miss the kids because they keep me young. They do. They keep me young and they keep me alert,” said Luzader.

She considers the students her grandchildren.

“Being that I’m 95, I can say anything to them,” said Luzader.

“She always welcomes us with such a warm heart. Every morning, she calls us our little sleepy heads if we sleep in,” said Luzader.

Student Jace Valentine loves seeing her every day.

“I genuinely look forward to coming to Gateway just to say good morning to her. It’s definitely going to be hard missing her, but I’m glad she finally gets to retire. I’m very happy for her,” said Valentine.

Luzader also has an unofficial title of matchmaker taking credit for three marriages with children that started with meetings in the cafeteria.

“Many years ago, this girl would come in and say Aunty, you see that guy over there, can you introduce me to him? I’d say I’ll introduce you to him, but after that you are on your own,” said Luzader.

Luzader says 1,000 students come in per day for a meal and she remembers many of their names. Does she have a favorite student?

“They are all my favorite,” said Luzader.

November 30th is her last day and Luzader says stop by at the Gateway Cafe for lunch to say aloha.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun found on Honolulu hospital patient prompts police investigation
Gun found on patient at Honolulu hospital prompts police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack outside Honolulu nightclub sparks police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack near Honolulu nightclub parking lot sparks police investigation
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 85% contained; 1,350 acres burned
A Burger King in Pearl City sustained quite a bit of damage after a motorist drove into the...
HPD: Car crashes into Pearl City Burger King, knocking out nearby traffic light
Mililani Mauka wildfire
‘Hotshot’ teams build fireline in bid to stop Mililani Mauka wildfire’s spread

Latest News

They're calling for more government attention on the issue.
Midday Newscast: Scores rally against gun violence in wake of shootings
Four Lahaina public schools are closed Monday as emergency management authorities warn...
4 Lahaina schools closed amid increased wildfire risk; red flag warning dropped for Oahu
The rally comes amid a recent spike in gun-related crimes.
Dozens hold signs at rally against gun violence
An 11-year-old student was in serious condition Monday afternoon following an apparent stabbing...
11-year-old seriously injured in apparent stabbing at school
The special prosecutor assigned to weed out public corruption in Honolulu eight years ago is...
Appearance of special prosecutor spurs curiosity about expansion of public corruption probe