HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

16-year-old in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into cow, deputies say

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNWEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A teenage boy in Arizona is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle into a cow, officials said.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Monday night to an area in Sunwest – about 90 miles west of Phoenix – for a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year-old motorcyclist who had struck a cow.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what happened to the cow.

Further information was not available. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old seriously injured in apparent stabbing at school
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, to retire November 30.
At 95 years young, this beloved Hawaii cashier is ready to retire
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
HPD investigates email threatening UH women’s volleyball team
Gun found on Honolulu hospital patient prompts police investigation
Gun found on patient at Honolulu hospital prompts police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack outside Honolulu nightclub sparks police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack near Honolulu nightclub parking lot sparks police investigation

Latest News

Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
FILE - This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Syphilis cases in US newborns skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.
Woman wins lottery twice in 1 week: ‘I’m in disbelief!’