HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH snaps four-game losing streak with road win over Nevada, 27-14

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After suffering their first shutout loss since 1998 last weekend against San Jose State, The University of Hawaii football team showed an almost complete reversal against Nevada, beating the Wolf Pack 27-14.

10:00 am Hawaii time kickoff and both defenses woke up on the right side of the bed.

A scoreless first quarter, but UH’s offense showing signs of things to come.

In the second, UH’s Matthew Shipley scores the first points of the game — a 57 yard field goal, a career best.

Later in the second, UH drives down the field with Dalen Morris running it in to cap things off, Hawaii up 10-0.

With 17 seconds left in the half, Brayden Schager finds Pofele Ashlock in the end zone to lead it 17-0 at the break.

To the third, Nevada going with Saint louis alum AJ Bianco at QB and he leads the wolf pack to their first score of the day. However, Hawaii kept their foot on the gas, Bianco is picked off by Peter Manuma to set up another Schager to Ashlock score.

Nevada gets another TD late in the third, but from then on the UH defense held strong. Final score, 27-14.

Up next, the ‘Bows return home to host Mountain West leading Air Force next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 85% contained; 1,350 acres burned
Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
A red flag warning continues for all islands except Kauai and Niihau.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red flag warning continues into Monday for all islands except Kauai County
Honolulu police investigate attempted murder case; Suspect fled scene
HPD launches attempted murder investigation; Suspect at large
Kilauea Ave. in Kahala is up for a Complete Streets makeover.
Busy thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘complete streets’ treatment

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the HNN Sunrise Weekend show.
HNN Overtime podcast hosts join Sunrise to talk UH vs Nevada
Many players and coaches can claim they’ve grown up around the game of football, but Peyton...
He’s on the Wolfpack now. But this young ‘perfectionist’ is all Hawaii football at heart
The Rainbow Warrior football team heads to Nevada this week and the Wolfpack roster has a...
He’s on the Wolfpack now. But this young ‘perfectionist’ is all Hawaii football at heart
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks football, the MLB World Series and some co-host superlatives