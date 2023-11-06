Power outage affecting over 900 customers in Haleiwa
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews are responding to power outages impacting over 900 customers Saturday afternoon, according to HECO’s outage map.
At 1:50 p.m., at least 960 customers are impacted in the Haleiwa area.
150p: ~960 customers without power in the Haleiwa area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) November 6, 2023
The cause of the outage is still unclear.
This story will be updated.
