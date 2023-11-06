HI Now Daily
Power outage affecting over 900 customers in Haleiwa

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews are responding to power outages impacting over 900 customers Saturday afternoon, according to HECO’s outage map.

At 1:50 p.m., at least 960 customers are impacted in the Haleiwa area.

The cause of the outage is still unclear.

This story will be updated.

