Power outage affecting over 900 customers in Haleiwa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews are responding to power outages impacting over 900 customers Saturday afternoon, according to HECO’s outage map.

At 1:50 p.m., at least 960 customers are impacted in the Haleiwa area.

150p: ~960 customers without power in the Haleiwa area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) November 6, 2023

The cause of the outage is still unclear.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.