Nevada man dies after being pulled from waters off Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Nevada is dead after being pulled from waters off Hanalei Bay, Kauai police said.

Authorities have identified the victim as 57-year-old Ronald Nicasio.

According to a preliminary report, bystanders called for help after bringing an unresponsive swimmer to shore. First responders then took over life-saving measures.

The victim, however, could not be revived and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

