Kawananakoa Middle School closed due to issues with running water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kawananakoa Middle School will be closed to students and staff Monday due to issues with the campus’s running water, the state Department of Education announced.

Officials said efforts to flush the system this morning have not been successful.

Details on what exactly the issue is have not been released.

DOE said it is working with the Board of Water Supply to address the issue.

This story will be updated.

