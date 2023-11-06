HI Now Daily
HPD investigates email threatening UH women’s volleyball team

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach has filed a police report after an apparent email was sent threatening the team.

The report was filed at 10:00 p.m. Saturday night after the email was received the day prior.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now that the email contained threats to the entire Rainbow Wahine volleyball team.

HNN reached out to the Honolulu Police Department and are waiting to hear back — at this time the suspect is unknown.

University of Hawaii officials told HNN that they are deferring to HPD’s investigation and have their student’s safety as their main priority.

The UH Department of Public Safety has been in contact with the UH Athletics Department since the email was received.

HNN was also informed by the University that the email was not related to the current Israel-Hamas Conflict in the Middle East.

The Rainbow Wahine currently have an Israeli player on their roster.

This is a developing story.

