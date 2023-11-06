‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Mililani upsets Nationally ranked Kahuku in OIA Open Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was Championship weekend for the OIA and ILH with some major upsets and come from behind victories.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

OIA Division II Championship: Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki

Friday night lights in Central Oahu, Kaimuki and Roosevelt battling it out in the OIA DII title game.

The Bulldogs relying on quarterback Iosefa Letuli early to take a 14 to 10 lead into halftime.

After the break, Roosevelt’s Ioane Kamanao came alive, 17 unanswered points in the third quarter while Letuli’s comeback attempt in the fourth fell shor.

Final score, 34-22.

Rough riders get their first OIA title since 2018 — their second in school history.

OIA Division I Championship: Waipahu vs. Farrington

Waipahu facing Farrington in the OIA DI Championship. The two top teams in their respective brackets and the heavyweight bout lived up to the hype.

A little OIA after dark, 8:45 kick off time on Friday, but the Marauders got off to a quick start. On their second drive, Eric Stephens sets up prime field position on the punt return, then Elijah Mendoza slings it into the end zone.

From then on the Govs couldn’t keep up, the air raid of the Marauders helped them sail to another ship — Waipahu defends the OIA DI title.

Final score, 48-26.

ILH Division I Championship: Damien vs. ‘Iolani

Closing out Friday night, thriller out in Halawa.

Damien and Iolani battling it out for the 3rd time this season. Early in the first , Monarchs Sylas Alai-Malo broke free for a 91 yard rushing touchdown.

However, Iolani’s CJ Villanueva would answer back, Kekama Kane TD put the Raiders on the board.

From there it would be a high flying affair, Damien took a 35-28 lead into halftime.

The Raiders Tie it up in the third, 35-all, but the Monarchs march back to win it.

Final score, 42-37

The Monarchs punch their ticket to the State tournament.

OIA Open Championship: Kahuku vs. Mililani

On Saturday, one of the most anticipated match ups of the year, Mililani facing Kahuku for the OIA Open title.

The last time these two met, the exact same game a year ago and the rematch lived up to the hype.

From the jump both defenses were keeping things tight, knotted at 7 after one frame.

Mill Vill would take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

After the break, the Red Raiders started running, they tie things up 21 all in the fourth, but Kini McMillan would lead the game winning drive to win the OIA Open title, 28-21.

After not playing in their last two meetings with Kahuku, Kini McMillan made up for lost time, putting up an inspired performance.

He threw for 272 yard and a ran a season high 108 yards. Kahuku was ranked 8th in the country and hadn’t lost to a Hawaii team since 2019.

Mililani gets their fifth OIA title in school history.

Here’s a look at the upcoming HHSAA State Championship brackets:

Open Division

Open Division (Hawaii News Now)

Division I

Division I (Hawaii News Now)

Division II

Division II (Hawaii News Now)

