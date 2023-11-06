HI Now Daily
Hawaii Island police investigating possible drowning in waters off Kona

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a possible drowning in waters off Pebble Beach in Kona on Friday.

Police have identified the victim as 62-year-old Mark Stanley, of Kailua-Kona.

According to officials, Stanley had gone scuba diving with friends around 3:45 p.m. when they lost track of him.

They later found Stanley floating face down in the water.

Police said his friends brought him back to the shore and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation before first responders continued life-saving measures.

Stanley was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Stanley’s exact cause of death.

