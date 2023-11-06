Gun found on patient at Honolulu hospital prompts police investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after emergency room staff discovered a gun on a patient Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources say EMS transported a 54-year-old man to Queen’s Punchbowl after he was involved in a car crash.

The man has two concealed carry permits, according to law enforcement sources.

However, neither permit was for the gun he allegedly had on him.

It’s believed this could be the first case of its kind involving a person with a concealed carry permit since Hawaii expanded its gun laws back in June.

Meanwhile, staff say the number of weapons showing up at hospitals is a growing concern.

The head of Hawaii’s nurses union says it’s part of a disturbing trend where patients are being caught with weapons inside Oahu hospitals.

Guns, knives, and machetes are just some of the things that have been recently confiscated inside Oahu’s hospitals.

In March, an employee at Straub Medical Center discovered a ghost gun inside a patient’s backpack along with a high-capacity magazine.

And in a separate incident a patient sliced open his mattress at Queen’s Punchbowl to hide a knife inside the hospital bed.

