HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate

A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Julia Scammahorn and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri.

Officers with the Independence Police Department responded to reports of a deadly two-car crash just before 2 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Equinox went off the road, hit a rock embankment, flipped over and back onto the highway, hitting a Ford F-150.

A driver who was not involved in the crash was hit by a vehicle as he tried to help and died at the scene.

One person in the Equinox also died in the crash.

According to police, the Equinox was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun found on Honolulu hospital patient prompts police investigation
Gun found on patient at Honolulu hospital prompts police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack outside Honolulu nightclub sparks police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack near Honolulu nightclub parking lot sparks police investigation
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 85% contained; 1,350 acres burned
Mililani Mauka wildfire
‘Hotshot’ teams build fireline in bid to stop Mililani Mauka wildfire’s spread
A Burger King in Pearl City sustained quite a bit of damage after a motorist drove into the...
HPD: Car crashes into Pearl City Burger King, knocking out nearby traffic light

Latest News

What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
Community members leave candles, balloons and stuffed animals for 11-year-old Dominic Davis,...
‘Will this ever stop?’: Family, community mourns 11-year-old killed after suspect fires into crowd of children
What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Hawaii Island police investigating possible drowning in waters off Kona