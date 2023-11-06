First Alert Forecast: Trade winds still strengthening with a fire threat, but some showers approaching

Trade winds are expected to strengthen a bit more overnight into early Monday with some areas getting gusts near 50 miles per hour. A wind advisory is posted through Monday for parts of the islands of Maui County and Hawaii due to the strong winds, and the red flag warning continues for leeward areas and Central Oahu through Monday afternoon.

We’re tracking a dissipating front that will bring increasing showers overnight and early Monday for Kauai’s windward and mauka areas. The increased moisture and more showers may reach Oahu Monday morning, but the frontal remnant is expected to stall and leave dry conditions for Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

For the rest of the week, expect a more normal breezy trade wind pattern with nighttime and morning showers for windward and mauka areas. Winds may slow down a little around midweek when an upper disturbance briefly forms to the northwest. Trade winds will build again and could be locally windy for the upcoming weekend.

Checking surf, waves on east shores will build through the week, thanks to the stronger trade winds. Surf on north shores will also rise a bit, thanks to a new north-northwest swell. Waves on south shores will decline for the first part of the week before a new small south-southwest swell builds late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

For mariners, a gale warning is posted for windier waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii, with a small craft advisory in effect for remaining Hawaiian coastal and channel waters.

