First Alert Forecast: Red Flag Warning posted for parts of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will strengthen tonight with gusts up to 50 mph possible over the windiest portions of Maui county and the Big Island. A dissipating front will bring increasing showers to Kauai and Oahu through Monday, while Maui County and the Big Island remain on the drier side. A more typical trade wind pattern with moderate speeds will take over Wednesday and Thursday, then restrengthen to breezy by the end of the week.

Surf along north-facing shores will see a slight increase as a small, medium period north northwest swell. Another small, medium period northwest swell may arrive from Thursday into the weekend. Surf along east-facing shores will remain up the next couple of days. Small surf along south-facing shores will hold through the week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.