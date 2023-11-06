HFD: Brush fire in Haleiwa is 100% contained
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters worked to contain a brushfire in Haleiwa on Sunday afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to the incident around 1:24 p.m.
Honolulu Fire officials said the blaze broke out near 66-434 Kamehameha Highway.
Witnesses saw helicopters dousing the blaze via airdrops.
HFD officials said the fire was under control around 2:21 p.m.
Officials say the fire was 100% contained by 3:32 p.m.
So far, no word yet on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.