HFD: Brush fire in Haleiwa is 100% contained

Firefighters douse brush fire in Haleiwa
Firefighters douse brush fire in Haleiwa
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters worked to contain a brushfire in Haleiwa on Sunday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to the incident around 1:24 p.m.

Honolulu Fire officials said the blaze broke out near 66-434 Kamehameha Highway.

Witnesses saw helicopters dousing the blaze via airdrops.

HFD officials said the fire was under control around 2:21 p.m.

Officials say the fire was 100% contained by 3:32 p.m.

So far, no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

