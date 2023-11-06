HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bizarre pepper ball attack near Honolulu nightclub parking lot sparks police investigation

Bizarre pepper ball attack outside Honolulu nightclub sparks police investigation
Bizarre pepper ball attack outside Honolulu nightclub sparks police investigation(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a bizarre attack near several businesses, including the parking lot of a popular Honolulu nightclub overnight.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Chris Tran, according to officials.

Officials say he’s accused of shooting at random people with a pepper ball gun near the District parking lot.

Pepper balls have the same effect as pepper spray and can cause irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and chest.

No word if anyone was hurt.

Officials say Tran faces a terroristic threatening charge.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 85% contained; 1,350 acres burned
Honolulu police investigate attempted murder case; Suspect fled scene
HPD launches attempted murder investigation; Suspect at large
Kilauea Ave. in Kahala is up for a Complete Streets makeover.
Busy thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘complete streets’ treatment
Fans of Lee's Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this...
Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year

Latest News

Firefighters douse brush fire in Haleiwa
HFD: Brush fire in Haleiwa is 100% contained
Rep. Ed Case hosted a “Talk Story” Saturday morning at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial that was focused...
Rep. Ed Case hosts ‘Talk Story’ event prioritizing veteran’s mental health
Sen. Sam Slom
Loved ones, community leaders gather for celebration of life for former Republican state lawmaker Sam Slom
A Burger King in Pearl City sustained quite a bit of damage after a motorist drove into the...
HPD: Car crashes into Pearl City Burger King, knocking out nearby traffic light