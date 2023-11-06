Bizarre pepper ball attack near Honolulu nightclub parking lot sparks police investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a bizarre attack near several businesses, including the parking lot of a popular Honolulu nightclub overnight.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Chris Tran, according to officials.

Officials say he’s accused of shooting at random people with a pepper ball gun near the District parking lot.

Pepper balls have the same effect as pepper spray and can cause irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and chest.

No word if anyone was hurt.

Officials say Tran faces a terroristic threatening charge.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

