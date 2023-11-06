4 Lahaina schools closed amid increased wildfire risk; red flag warning up for much of state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four Lahaina public schools will be closed Monday as emergency management authorities warn communities to be prepared for increased wildfire risk.

Dry conditions and strong tradewinds mean the likelihood of fires starting and spreading is higher.

A red flag warning remains in effect through Monday afternoon for the leeward areas of Oahu, Molokai, Maui, Lanai, and Hawaii Island. Central Oahu is also under the warning.

NWS forecasters says winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected Monday with gusts to 50 mph.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” NWS said, in its latest alert. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.”

The four schools closed Monday are:

King Kamehameha Elementary;

Princess Nāhi’ena’ena Elementary;

Lāhainā Intermediate;

and Lāhaināluna High School.

Emergency personnel in every county and at the state level are closely monitoring the weather conditions from emergency operations centers so they can be ready to respond if fires ignite.

Red flag warnings have been issued twice before in the last three months.

FIRST ALERT: Red flag warning continues into Monday for all islands except Kauai County

One of those instances was on Aug. 8, the day devastating fires ripped through Lahaina.

“The weather conditions during a red flag warning are going to mean that fires are going to be easily started and if they do occur, they are going to spread rapidly possibly out of control,” said Derek Wroe, a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Honolulu office.

In response to the dry and windy conditions, all four counties launched a partial activation of their emergency operations centers. “We hope that we don’t have to go to full,” said Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth “But that’s why we prepare to make sure things don’t get out of hand.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said the state’s EOC is also partially activated.

Meanwhile, wildfires Sunday on Oahu kept firefighters busy. Crews continued to battle the blaze above Mililani Mauia. Firefighters also responded to fires in Kahaluu and Haleiwa.

