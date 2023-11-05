Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya celebrates World Vegan Month with seasonal menu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -November is World Vegan Month, celebrating plant-based eating and the vegan community!

Tina Wang, owner of Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya, joined HNN’S Sunrise Weekends to talk about their seasonal vegan menu and showcased their Japanese and Chinese style dishes:

Vegan Mapo Tofu Rice: features tofu, eggplant, green peas and chives

Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen: combines creamy, spicy, and umami flavors, and is made with a vegan broth topped with green onions, spicy bean sprouts, atsuage tofu, crispy onions, garlic, chili oil, and served with kale noodles

Cold Tofu Salad: features soft tofu with kikurage, green onion, and is topped with a homemade chili sesame sauce

Tempura Brussels Sprouts

Side dishes include seaweed Salad, edamame and fries available in truffle and cumin flavors.

The menu runs through December at Tanaka’s three locations inside the Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center and Kapolei Marketplace.

The location at Ala Moana Center is open Sunday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Kapolei Marketplace from Monday through Saturday,11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Pearlridge Center on Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit tanakaramen.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.