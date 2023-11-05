Red Flag Warning: Fire Alert Raised due to low humidity, high winds and dry brush

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Red Flag Warning: Strong gusty winds, low relative humidity and lots of dry brush is bringing cautionary conditions across the state for the next 48 hours. Ways to prepare is use caution with open flame & clearing dry vegetation.

In some places the winds will be strong with High Pressure just Northwest of the state. Trade winds 20-30 mph with possible 50 mph gusts are possible, especially in valleys and areas where the winds pickup speed on the leeward side of mountainous areas. A cold front near Kauai will sag over portions of the Hawaiian Islands with the timeline of showers: Kauai overnight, O’ahu just before Sunrise Monday into midday, approaching Maui County late Monday. Hawaii Island likely will miss out on the moisture of the cold front as the front is projected to pull away to the north as regular trade wind weather establishes itself. After a day of drier conditions, breezy trade wind weather should be making way across all islands into the weekend.

WAVES: North facing shores will see a small boost later today with another small, medium period northwest swell is expected to fill in during the second half of next wek. East- facing shores will trend up over the next couple of days in direct response to strengthening trades. South facing shores will trend down today and Monday as a small, medium period south- southwest swell fades.

