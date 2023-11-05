Mililani Mauka wildfire continues to grow, burns an additional 200 acres

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say 200 more acres have burned in the last 24 hours in the Mililani Mauka fires raging in the mountains.

The Honolulu Fire Department says the fire remains 70 percent contained.

The blaze is about four miles from the Mililani Mauka community.

Air crews continue to drop water on the flames and there is currently no threat to homeowners.

As of 3 p.m. 1,300 acres in total have burned.

Saturday marks the 6th day since the fires started early Monday morning.

Some believe the air campaign to drop water on the flames likely will not be enough to stop it.

“Definitely doing some impact but not putting the fires completely out with what they are throwing at it,” said Justin Donahue, an arborist of more than 30 years. “Because these trees are 90 feet tall with 80 foot canopies large albizia trees.”

A full statement from HFD reads:

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) resumed fire suppression operations at 7:12 a.m. to continue mitigation efforts at the wildland fire above Mililani Mauka. The fire continues to burn in a remote, mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain and has affected approximately 1,300 acres of land. The fire is 70% contained, with the main portion of the active fire located at the southeast side of the involved area, approximately four miles from the Mililani Mauka community. There is currently one HFD helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft, and one United States Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) contracted helicopters. DOFAW continues to assist with staff and personnel. Two USFWS ground crews started work in the accessible areas closest to the Mililani Mauka community. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning due to the expected strong trade winds and relatively low humidity from 10:00 a.m. Sunday, November 5, 2023 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023. The Mililani Mauka Wildfire Incident Management Team has been working with the National Weather Service throughout the incident to closely monitor weather systems. At this time, the Mendocino Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Six Rivers Wildland Fire Module is building a fireline in an effort to prevent future fire spread toward Mililani Mauka. Contingency plans are in place should winds increase and significantly affect fire behavior. As always, all residents of O’ahu are encouraged to make and practice a family evacuation plan and have an emergency kit packed and ready. The State of Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch continues to monitor air quality. Air quality inquiries can be routed directly to the Clean Air Branch at (808) 586-4417. For anyone who may be affected by the smoke, the HFD recommends they shelter in place or a place with air conditioning. If anyone is experiencing difficulty breathing, please call 911 immediately. There are no reports of any injuries, no structures or homes have been threatened and no evacuations have been ordered at this time. For anyone who may be affected by the smoke, the HFD recommends they shelter in place or a place with air conditioning. If anyone is experiencing difficulty breathing, please call 911 immediately.

