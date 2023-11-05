HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD: Car crashes into Pearl City Burger King knocking out nearby traffic light

A Burger King in Pearl City sustained quite a bit of damage after a motorist drove into the fast food restaurant early Sunday morning, police said.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:49 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Burger King in Pearl City sustained quite a bit of damage after a motorist drove into the fast food restaurant early Sunday morning, police said.

HPD and HFD were called to the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

That Burger King is at Kaʻahumanu Street and Kamehameha Highway.

Officials say the driver slammed into the store and also wrecked into a traffic light.

Authorities say there were no injuries.

Police say crews are working to repair the light, and the car was towed.

It is not clear what caused the accident or if speed or alcohol played a role.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
Honolulu police investigate attempted murder case; Suspect fled scene
HPD launches attempted murder investigation; Suspect at large
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 70% contained; 1,300 acres burned
Fans of Lee's Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this...
Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year
Kilauea Ave. in Kahala is up for a Complete Streets makeover.
Busy thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘complete streets’ treatment

Latest News

‘Project Banaba’ exhibit chronicles island’s tragic past and urges environmental stewardship
‘Project Banaba’ exhibit chronicles island’s tragic past and urges environmental stewardship
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 70% contained; 1,300 acres burned
Doreen Hall is among the thousands of native Hawaiians who decided to leave the state with her...
Why native Hawaiians are being "pushed out of paradise" in their homeland
A Burger King in Pearl City sustained quite a bit of damage after a motorist drove into the...
HPD: Car crashes into Pearl City Burger King knocking out nearby traffic light