HPD: Car crashes into Pearl City Burger King knocking out nearby traffic light

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Burger King in Pearl City sustained quite a bit of damage after a motorist drove into the fast food restaurant early Sunday morning, police said.

HPD and HFD were called to the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

That Burger King is at Kaʻahumanu Street and Kamehameha Highway.

Officials say the driver slammed into the store and also wrecked into a traffic light.

Authorities say there were no injuries.

Police say crews are working to repair the light, and the car was towed.

It is not clear what caused the accident or if speed or alcohol played a role.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

