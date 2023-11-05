FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory posted for much of Maui and Hawaii counties

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory has been issued for the islands of Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe and Maui as strong winds are forecast for Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory is in effect from noon Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.

East winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are possible, with gusts over 50 miles per hour.

The strongest winds will be possible over and downwind of mountains and through valleys.

Wind speeds are expected to peak Sunday night and Monday.

A red flag warning is also in effect for all leeward areas of the islands and Central Oahu, in part because of the gusty winds.

You should watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. The strong winds can also affect driving, especially in higher profile vehicles like trucks and SUV’s. Make sure tents and awnings are secured or taken down, and be prepared for power outages.

