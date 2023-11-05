HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Windy conditions and higher fire threat for Sunday

Gusty trade winds will increase Sunday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leeward areas of all islands and Central Oahu will be under a red flag warning from 10 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday. The increased fire weather threat comes with strengthening trades becoming windy Sunday through Monday before easing up a little Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry and stable conditions will prevail with just a few brief windward showers through Monday.

A dissipating cold front may bring more windward showers to Kauai Monday, with some of those showers possibly spreading to Oahu and Maui County Tuesday. More typical trade wind weather then will follow through late in the week.

In surf, a small north-northwest swell will lower Sunday, but some head-high sets may be possible on north shores. Background swells will keep some waves coming in for south shores through the weekend. Wave heights on east shores will increase as the trade winds strengthen. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the usual windier channel and coastal waters of Maui County and Hawaii Island.

