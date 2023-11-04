HI Now Daily
Strong trade winds return to the islands

Fire Weather Hazard in effect Sunday morning to Monday evening
By Billy V
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: O’ahu and Maui County will get some early morning rain, with lesser shower activity over Kauai and Hawaii Island. Drier weather over O’ahu late morning/early afternoon with Kauai getting some moisture from the approaching front before it stalls this afternoon and early evening.

FIRE WEATHER HAZARD TOMORROW AND MONDAY for the leeward sides of all Hawaiian Islands including Central O’ahu. Lots of sunshine and strong trades thru the weekend with the strongest Sunday & Monday. Gusty winds and low humidity are growing concerns for conditions prone for fire hazards. Wind advisory may be issued as the winds peak. Tuesday and beyond, the weather models are in disagreement as to whether winds will continue to be strong or settle into regular trade wind speeds.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: The current NNW swell is expected to hold surf along north facing shores. Expect a bit of a decline on Sunday, before another reinforcement arrives late Sunday through Monday. This NNW swell will slowly decline through Tuesday night. A small northerly swell may arrive late Thursday night, building over the next weekend. Small background south swell will persist through the weekend. A few more southerly swells are expected through the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

