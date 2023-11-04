Soul food and Southern-style BBQ comes to the Taste Of Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 17th annual Taste of Waipahu will showcase the diversity and delicious offerings of local businesses in Waipahu today from 4-9 p.m. at the Don Quijote parking lot, 94-144 Farrington Hwy.

Admission is free.

Among the vendors is Donnie McBride, owner of Donnie’s Barbecue and Soul Food Express, who joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends with his family to showcase their Southern-style food, including:

Grits & Shrimp

Fried Catfish with Collard Greens & Fried Okra

Saint Louis Style Ribs with Mac ‘n Cheese

Smoked Turkey Leg

Hummingbird Cake -- a mixture of carrot cake and banana bread which is a Southern delicacy.

The family, originally from Louisiana, have lived in Hawaii for about 10 years. McBride says what makes his ribs different from Texas or North Carolina is it’s sweeter and the brisket is cut on top.

The restaurant is located at 92-226 Leoku St. in the Waipahu Town Center. Hours are:

Tue-Thu from 11 a,m.-6 p.m.

Fri-Sat from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sun from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

They also have a food truck. For more information, visit donniesbbq.com.

"

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.