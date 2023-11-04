PODCAST: Hawaii singer brings light to Maui through successful journey on ‘The Voice’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the wildfire broke out in Lahaina on Aug. 8, Maui native Jason Arcilla was on the mainland filming “The Voice” and watched everything unfold on his phone, grappling with the decision of whether to go back home or continue his journey on the show.

“Something told me to stick around and just stick it out, and I did,” Arcilla said.

And he was glad he did, he said, after stunning all of America during the blind audition of “The Voice” — while also bringing some positivity and joy to Maui.

“To be able to come home and bring this little win and this little light through the island and through Hawaii in general, I think it’s huge,” he said.

It also extends to all of Hawaii as he and Ewa Beach native Kaylee Shimizu continue to make the state proud with their successful journeys on the show.

“For both of us to be to be on the show to have Hawaii behind us and for us to just represent home, it’s it’s huge, and we’re stoked and happy,” Arcilla said.

In recent years, Arcilla, a single dad from Pukalani, regularly performed gigs at resorts, private events, weddings and more with his band Jason Arcilla & the Rhythm Sons. He even tried out for “The Voice” a few years ago, but didn’t make it then.

But last year, he got an email for an open call, gave it a shot — and success!

During the blind audition, the 34-year-old impressed the judges with his rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” securing a spot on Team Gwen.

“Once I started singing, things started flowing through me. And I believe, I want to say 20, 30 seconds in, once like Gwen turned for me, that was it there,” he said. “I just focused on singing to her and everything else Kind of just like just came out the way it did.”

Reba McEntire turned her chair too, but she got blocked.

“I was definitely surprised as well,” he said. “I was just like, wow. Like, this is a moment right here, you know?”

During the battle round, Arcilla defended his spot on Team Gwen with a soulful rendition of Bread’s “Make it With You” against 21-year-old Eli Ward.

He is set to continue his journey with knockout rounds coming up on “The Voice” on Monday and Tuesday nights on KHNL.

