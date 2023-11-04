HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Letter to My Parents’ writing contest helps youth connect with their families

Joining us this morning is Margot Adair, an Educator with the Filipino Association of University Women and two of this year's contest finalists
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local Filipino women’s organization hosts an annual writing contest called “Letters to My Parents,” which helps young people build healthy relationships with their parents.

Margot Adair, an educator and member of the Filipino Association of University Women (FAUW), and two of this year’s contest finalists, Isabelle Yergensen from Leilehua High School and Maile Kim Dunn from Punahou School, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the contest, which is open to young people aged 14-22.

Ten Oahu high school students were selected as finalists and will read their essays at an award ceremony today, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hawaii State Library. A panel of judges will select the top three winners, who will each receive $1,000. The remaining seven finalists will receive $250.

FAUW said the project was introduced in 2013 by Reiyukai, an international humanitarian organization that originated in Japan, and encourages students, many of whom are in distress, to express their experiences and better communicate with their families.

Past “Letters to My Parents,” poems and essays from student writers were compiled to a book, Students Speak.

For information on joining next year’s contest, contact FAUW at fauw1987@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
According to the Hawaii Small Business Development Center on Maui, about 600 businesses have...
600 Maui businesses have closed since the wildfires — and hundreds more are on the brink
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 70% contained as authorities prepare for stronger winds
Fans of Lee's Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this...
Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year

Latest News

Kilauea Avenue is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Kahala. It’s also in need of a refresh,...
A busy Kahala thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘Complete Streets’ treatment
Joining us this morning is Margot Adair, an Educator with the Filipino Association of...
A local Filipino Women's organization hosts an annual writing contest called Letters to My Parents
A fire weather watch has been issued for all leeward areas and Central Oahu.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fire weather watch taking effect Sunday
Kilauea Ave. in Kahala is up for a Complete Streets makeover.
A busy Kahala thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘Complete Streets’ treatment