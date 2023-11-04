‘Letter to My Parents’ writing contest helps youth connect with their families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local Filipino women’s organization hosts an annual writing contest called “Letters to My Parents,” which helps young people build healthy relationships with their parents.

Margot Adair, an educator and member of the Filipino Association of University Women (FAUW), and two of this year’s contest finalists, Isabelle Yergensen from Leilehua High School and Maile Kim Dunn from Punahou School, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the contest, which is open to young people aged 14-22.

Ten Oahu high school students were selected as finalists and will read their essays at an award ceremony today, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hawaii State Library. A panel of judges will select the top three winners, who will each receive $1,000. The remaining seven finalists will receive $250.

FAUW said the project was introduced in 2013 by Reiyukai, an international humanitarian organization that originated in Japan, and encourages students, many of whom are in distress, to express their experiences and better communicate with their families.

Past “Letters to My Parents,” poems and essays from student writers were compiled to a book, Students Speak.

For information on joining next year’s contest, contact FAUW at fauw1987@gmail.com.

