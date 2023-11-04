HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Horrific tragedy’: 1 killed, 5 injured in Cincinnati shooting

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge reported five people were wounded and one killed in a West End shooting on Friday.
By Chancelor Winn and Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:44 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were wounded during a Friday night shooting, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge spoke at a press conference Friday at the scene near TQL Stadium and Laurel Park. The chief said the shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. and was first detected on ShotSpotter.

“We are gathering all evidence so we can bring these people to justice,” Theetge said. “It’s unacceptable on a Friday night that six people are shot in our city.”

Some of the victims were minors. According to the chief, the person killed was identified as a male, but his age was not immediately known.

Theetge said they had no suspect description and didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting a “horrific tragedy” on his social media account.

“Children were shot. At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma and anger,” Pureval wrote.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fanaika Mateaki, 26, on the left faces first-degree murder charge and Paea Mateaki, 19, faces...
Grand jury indicts 2 brothers in deadly Kakaako shooting
Hours-long Kapahulu standoff
HPD: Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff with police in Kapahulu
Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 70% contained as authorities prepare for stronger winds
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka just 30% contained; smoke, ash continue still a headache

Latest News

In another emerging barrier to recovery in Lahaina, many homeowners are discovering they don’t...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
Seventeen patients Heather Pressdee cared for, ranging in age from 43 to 104, have died, the...
A Pennsylvania nurse is accused of killing 4 patients, injuring others with high doses of insulin
Peter Frampton, from left, Sheryl Crow, and Stevie Nicks perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott and Chaka Khan make the crowd go wild at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
FILE - Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots against Oregon forward Sedona Prince (32) in the...
Judge’s ruling in latest antitrust lawsuit against NCAA could lead to billion in damages